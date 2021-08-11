More than two dozen children now hospitalized with COVID-19 at state’s largest hospital

Mississippi’s largest hospital reports three straight days of new record highs for the number of COVID-19 patients including more than two dozen children.

The University of Mississippi Medical Center reported Wednesday that it was treating a record number of COVID-19 patients again with 127 test-confirmed cases or suspected cases.

Of that number, 26 patients are children, UMMC officials reported.

It was the third-straight day of a new record high for hospitalizations.

The hospital reported that 85.7% of the patients hospitalized with COVID-19 were not vaccinated.