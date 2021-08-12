Man shot 14 times brought to Mississippi hospital. Authorities looking for gunman.
Mississippi law enforcement officers are looking for a gunman who reportedly shot a man 14 times.
Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said a group of friends brought the shooting victim to the hospital Monday night. Scott said the victim, who has not been identified, was transported to another hospital for treatment.
Investigators believe the shooting happened in the Una community, between Houston and West Point.