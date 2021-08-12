Mississippi man charged with murdering his 1-year-old daughter

Published 9:42 pm Thursday, August 12, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man was charged with capital murder in the death of his own 1-year-old daughter.

WTOK-TV reports Therein Q. Breland was charged with the murder of Brianna Breland, 1.

Investigators said they were called to an apartment complex in Clarke County. There they found an injured child who was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead. An autopsy revealed earlier this week that her injuries were consistent with foul play, investigators said.

