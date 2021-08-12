Mississippi’s capital city investigating 90th homicide of 2021 after man found dead in truck

Police in Mississippi’s capital city are investigating its 90th homicide of the year after police found a Jackson man dead in his truck.

Jackson police say Robert Williams was shot while sitting in his truck around 10:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Booker T Washington Street.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man who was in the truck, Diontae Lewis, was also shot once in the arm and was taken to the hospital.

Witnesses say someone in a white car pulled up, fired shots into the truck, and then sped off. The investigation is ongoing.