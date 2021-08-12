Record shattered: Mississippi had more COVID-19 coronavirus cases yesterday than ever before

Published 9:28 am Thursday, August 12, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi shattered records again for the number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases on Thursday as the highly contagious delta variant continues to spread like a tidal wave across the state.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Thursday that 4,412 new coronavirus cases were found over the last 24 hours. That topped the previous record set on Tuesday by more than 1,200 cases.

The additional cases reported Thursday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 376,124.

Mississippi has seen a steep rise in cases since early July. Only 12 days into the month of August, Mississippi has already reported more new cases than any month this year except January and appears on track to eclipse January’s totals before the end of the month.

Here’s how the monthly numbers break down for each month of 2021:

January ’21         59,185
February ’21         19,794
March ’21         10,351
April ’21           6,754
May ’21           5,931
June ’21           4,051
July ’21         21,741
August ’21 (MTD)         32,619

The high number of cases in the last 14 days means, statistically,  means more than 1 out of every 100 Mississippi residents has contracted the virus in the last two weeks.

MSDH reported 20 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 7,730

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 2,867 on Thursday, the highest level since the pandemic began. Thursday’s average broke the previous 7-day average which was set yesterday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 2,447 with Thursday’s update. It was the highest level since the pandemic began.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3672 90 83 17
Alcorn 3862 75 130 20
Amite 1490 44 57 9
Attala 2489 74 187 36
Benton 1144 25 47 10
Bolivar 5214 137 237 33
Calhoun 1962 33 36 6
Carroll 1335 31 51 10
Chickasaw 2341 60 61 15
Choctaw 884 19 10 0
Claiborne 1104 31 46 9
Clarke 2033 80 123 31
Clay 2193 55 41 5
Coahoma 3270 86 129 12
Copiah 3473 70 100 12
Covington 3294 86 142 39
De Soto 24447 288 113 24
Forrest 10168 168 270 53
Franklin 929 24 41 5
George 3187 53 61 9
Greene 1559 38 57 6
Grenada 2859 89 154 32
Hancock 4892 88 70 14
Harrison 23811 344 504 72
Hinds 25992 470 828 135
Holmes 2131 75 104 20
Humphreys 1056 33 34 9
Issaquena 179 6 0 0
Itawamba 3360 82 135 24
Jackson 17579 264 258 36
Jasper 2526 48 44 2
Jefferson 757 29 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1307 35 9 1
Jones 10002 174 225 43
Kemper 1134 31 44 9
Lafayette 6960 127 187 55
Lamar 8127 93 54 12
Lauderdale 9043 247 457 102
Lawrence 1564 27 27 2
Leake 3150 77 92 16
Lee 11622 182 223 43
Leflore 3868 127 239 55
Lincoln 4365 118 198 40
Lowndes 7792 153 262 63
Madison 11711 233 404 70
Marion 3120 83 160 24
Marshall 4946 106 65 15
Monroe 4653 138 191 55
Montgomery 1414 46 54 9
Neshoba 5171 182 209 59
Newton 2952 65 87 15
Noxubee 1437 35 35 6
Oktibbeha 5421 98 222 36
Panola 4972 112 104 15
Pearl River 5994 160 200 40
Perry 1447 39 23 8
Pike 4008 116 136 37
Pontotoc 4733 74 86 13
Prentiss 3249 64 100 15
Quitman 898 20 0 0
Rankin 16834 301 470 65
Scott 3691 77 116 18
Sharkey 540 18 45 8
Simpson 3455 94 160 20
Smith 1940 37 68 8
Stone 2663 38 85 14
Sunflower 3667 95 124 20
Tallahatchie 1904 44 50 7
Tate 3625 88 80 19
Tippah 3404 71 120 14
Tishomingo 2501 70 102 27
Tunica 1208 27 18 2
Union 4638 79 132 23
Walthall 1596 51 69 13
Warren 5146 128 169 38
Washington 5820 140 193 41
Wayne 3125 46 79 11
Webster 1360 32 62 12
Wilkinson 844 33 25 5
Winston 2492 85 130 39
Yalobusha 1825 41 82 22
Yazoo 3594 78 149 20
Total 376,124 7,730 10,815 2,016

