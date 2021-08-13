Mississippi man dies in one-vehicle wreck just hours after being released from jail

A Mississippi man died in a one-vehicle wreck just hours after being released from jail.

First responders were called to the scene of a one car wreck on Santee Baptist Church Road where they found a red Ford Mustang upside down in the roadway.

Timothy Scott Gatwood, 35, of Prentiss pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck which occurred shortly after 11 a.m. on Aug. 4, according to a report from the Prentiss Headlight.

Gatwood had been charged with two counts of domestic violence the day before the fatal accident. He turned himself in and was booked into the jail before posting bond the following morning.

A witness stated that he heard squealing tires, looked up and saw Gatwood’s car hit an embankment before landing upside down.