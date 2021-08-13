Mississippi reports more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

Published 9:19 am Friday, August 13, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s battle with the COVID-19 coronavirus keeps getting worse.

For the third time this week, Mississippi shattered another record for new COVID-19 coronavirus cases on Friday as the highly contagious delta variant continues to spread like a wildfire.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Friday that 5,023 new coronavirus cases were found over the last 24 hours. That topped the previous record set on Thursday by more than 600 cases.

The additional cases reported Friday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 381,147.

Mississippi has seen a steep rise in cases since early July. Only 12 days into the month of August, Mississippi has already reported more new cases than any month this year except January and appears on track to eclipse January’s totals before the end of the month.

Here’s how the monthly numbers break down for each month of 2021:

January ’21         59,185
February ’21         19,794
March ’21         10,351
April ’21           6,754
May ’21           5,931
June ’21           4,051
July ’21         21,741
August ’21 (MTD)         37,642

The high number of cases in the last 14 days means, statistically,  means more than 1 out of every 100 Mississippi residents has contracted the virus in the last two weeks.

MSDH reported 31 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 7,761

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 3,285 on Friday, the highest level since the pandemic began. Friday’s average broke the previous 7-day average which was set yesterday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases jumped to 2,689 with Friday’s update. It was the highest level since the pandemic began.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3759 90 83 17
Alcorn 3919 75 130 20
Amite 1519 44 57 9
Attala 2564 75 187 36
Benton 1156 25 47 10
Bolivar 5241 137 237 33
Calhoun 1991 33 36 6
Carroll 1347 31 51 10
Chickasaw 2349 60 61 15
Choctaw 912 19 10 0
Claiborne 1115 31 46 9
Clarke 2068 81 123 31
Clay 2230 55 41 5
Coahoma 3297 86 130 12
Copiah 3514 70 100 12
Covington 3333 86 142 39
De Soto 24662 288 113 24
Forrest 10371 169 272 54
Franklin 934 24 41 5
George 3246 54 61 9
Greene 1586 38 57 6
Grenada 2890 89 154 32
Hancock 5018 90 71 15
Harrison 24410 345 505 72
Hinds 26196 473 828 136
Holmes 2159 75 105 20
Humphreys 1063 33 34 9
Issaquena 179 6 0 0
Itawamba 3396 82 135 24
Jackson 17861 264 258 36
Jasper 2573 48 44 2
Jefferson 775 29 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1324 35 9 1
Jones 10165 174 226 43
Kemper 1146 31 44 9
Lafayette 7012 127 187 55
Lamar 8274 94 54 12
Lauderdale 9199 249 457 102
Lawrence 1587 27 27 2
Leake 3193 77 92 16
Lee 11759 184 223 43
Leflore 3890 127 239 55
Lincoln 4400 118 198 40
Lowndes 7907 154 262 63
Madison 11789 235 405 70
Marion 3171 85 160 24
Marshall 4977 106 65 15
Monroe 4728 138 191 55
Montgomery 1419 46 54 9
Neshoba 5263 182 209 59
Newton 3017 65 87 15
Noxubee 1449 36 35 6
Oktibbeha 5518 99 222 36
Panola 5010 112 104 15
Pearl River 6121 160 201 40
Perry 1471 39 23 8
Pike 4075 116 136 37
Pontotoc 4777 76 86 13
Prentiss 3295 64 100 15
Quitman 904 20 0 0
Rankin 17004 301 470 65
Scott 3742 78 116 18
Sharkey 547 19 45 8
Simpson 3488 95 160 20
Smith 1973 37 68 8
Stone 2731 38 85 14
Sunflower 3682 95 124 20
Tallahatchie 1910 45 50 7
Tate 3630 88 80 19
Tippah 3484 71 120 14
Tishomingo 2515 70 102 27
Tunica 1229 27 18 2
Union 4701 79 132 23
Walthall 1616 51 69 13
Warren 5192 128 169 38
Washington 5846 141 193 41
Wayne 3163 47 79 11
Webster 1375 32 62 12
Wilkinson 870 33 25 5
Winston 2512 85 130 39
Yalobusha 1844 41 82 22
Yazoo 3620 79 149 20
Total 381,147 7,761 10,824 2,019

