What grade would you give Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves on COVID response? Newspaper seeks input

Taking a cue from the belief that politicians work for the citizens they represent, a Mississippi newspaper launched an online survey Friday seeking its readers to grade Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves’ performance in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reeves has been criticized by some residents for not doing enough to stem the staggering tide of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi. The state has broken its own records three times this week for the highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period.

Other residents support Reeves’ hands-off approach. Reeves has brushed off issuing mandates for school children to wear masks in class, going against his own health department guidelines as well as federal and state agencies.

Take the survey here:

https://www.sunherald.com/news/coronavirus/article253462859.html