Mississippi 8th grader dies of COVID-19, she felt well enough to attend class Wednesday

A Mississippi eighth-grader died Saturday of COVID-19 her school reported on social media.

The girl was a student at Raleigh Junior High School. The school’s band group announced her death on social media.

“It is with great sadness, and a broken heart, that I announce the passing of one of my 8th-grade band students,” school officials wrote.

The death came weeks after the school’s former band director and his wife also died of COVID-19.

Reportedly, the girl attended school on Wednesday, tested positive for COVID on Friday. A social media post indicated that she started having trouble breathing Saturday morning and died en route to the hospital, but this could not be verified.

Hattiesburg pediatrician Dr. Anita Henderson, who serves as the president of the Mississippi Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, expressed her frustration over Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves’ decision to not insist on statewide virus mitigation measures and his downplaying of COVID’s threat to children.

“Today another child died,” Henderson wrote on social media. “Yesterday when asked by (an Associated Press reporter) about mask mandates in schools (Tate Reeves) said COVID in kids rarely causes more than ‘the sniffles’ and said each (school district) could decide. School boards need more support to #PutKidsFirst.”