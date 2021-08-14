Mississippi Development Authority director stepping down less than a year after being appointed

Published 6:16 am Saturday, August 14, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Development Authority Director John Rounsaville is leaving the job as of Aug. 31.

In a statement released Friday, Rounsaville said it has been an honor to serve under Gov. Tate Reeves’ leadership. He said he’s confident MDA will stay on a strong trajectory.

“With a young family and a new baby born last year, my wife and I believe it is time to pursue a new opportunity that will enable me to focus more on my family and spend less time traveling. I am proud of the MDA team, and I look forward to the exciting achievements that lie ahead for Mississippi,” said Rounsaville.

Rounsaville was appointed to the job by Gov. Tate Reeves in January 2021. Reeves said MDA administered $160 million in COVID-19 recovery funds to assist businesses, renters, healthcare providers, schools and childcare centers under Rounsaville’s leadership.

A search for Rounsaville’s replacement will begin immediately. Details about the search process will be announced in the coming weeks.

