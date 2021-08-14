Police: Man killed while trying to steal unattended car at Mississippi gas station

Published 6:08 am Saturday, August 14, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police report that a man was shot and killed while trying to steal a car.

Jackson police say the owner of the car left the vehicle running in a parking lot at a gas station on Northside drive shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a man then tried to break into the car and steal it while the owner was away.

The owner seeing the man trying to steal his vehicle shot the man several times.

The man was pronounced dead in the parking lot.

Jackson police says the owner of the vehicle was taken into police headquarters for questioning.

No names have been released in the case, which remains under investigation.

 

