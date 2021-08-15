Victim: Assailants converged on his family on the porch and started shooting. Mississippi police investigating incident.

Mississippi law enforcement is investigating a shooting after witnesses say gunmen started shooting at family on their porch.

Officers with the Adams County Sheriff’s office responded to a shots fired call at 26 Myrtle Drive where two people were injured in a shooting Saturday. Upon arrival, ACSO deputies made contact with victim Emanuel J. Jones, 21.

During the investigation, Jones said he was sitting on his porch waiting on family members to arrive. Once the family arrived, multiple unknown assailants converged on him. These assailants opened fire upon Jones and his family, according to a press release from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim returned fire with his own weapon before running down the street. He was struck multiple times in the back. Melvin Myles Jr., 22, is the second victim who did not leave the passenger seat of the family’s car when he was struck multiple times.

Other vehicles in the neighborhood were riddled with bullet holes, the ACSO press release said. ACSO believes the suspects fled on foot into the adjacent neighborhood.

AMR responded to the scene and transported Jones and Myles to Merit Health Hospital before they were flown out to another undisclosed hospital. Both victims are alive at this time.

The Adams County Sheriff’s office is asking those with information or video of the crime to contact them in the following ways.