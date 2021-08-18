Coronavirus continues to spread like wildfire across Mississippi; new records for cases, hospitalizations

Published 9:47 am Wednesday, August 18, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s staggering number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases continued to climb Wednesday setting new records and hospitalizing more people than ever.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 4,085 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 396,394.

Through Tuesday, Mississippi hospitals were caring for a record 1,623 positive COVID cases with another 59 suspected cases in state hospital beds. A record 447 people were in ICU beds with 316 on ventilators.

Mississippi has seen a steep rise in cases since early July.

Since the beginning of August, Mississippi has already reported more new cases than any month this year began except January.

Here’s how the monthly numbers break down for each month of 2021:

January ’21         59,185
February ’21         19,794
March ’21         10,351
April ’21           6,754
May ’21           5,931
June ’21           4,051
July ’21         21,741
August ’21 (MTD)         52,889

The high number of cases so far in August means, statistically,  means more than 1.8 out of every 100 Mississippi residents has contracted the virus this month.

MSDH reported 36 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,916.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 3,526 on Wednesday, another record high since the pandemic began.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases jumped to another new record to 3,107 with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3822 94 83 17
Alcorn 4087 76 130 20
Amite 1576 45 57 9
Attala 2710 77 187 36
Benton 1187 25 47 10
Bolivar 5339 138 237 33
Calhoun 2086 34 36 6
Carroll 1391 32 51 10
Chickasaw 2434 60 61 15
Choctaw 958 20 11 0
Claiborne 1142 32 46 9
Clarke 2222 81 123 31
Clay 2342 56 41 5
Coahoma 3361 86 131 12
Copiah 3597 71 100 12
Covington 3477 86 142 39
De Soto 25274 294 116 26
Forrest 10891 176 276 57
Franklin 964 26 41 5
George 3511 57 61 9
Greene 1681 39 57 6
Grenada 2979 91 154 32
Hancock 5437 91 71 15
Harrison 25777 350 509 72
Hinds 26960 494 829 137
Holmes 2230 77 106 20
Humphreys 1096 34 34 9
Issaquena 180 6 0 0
Itawamba 3529 83 135 24
Jackson 18877 272 264 37
Jasper 2694 49 44 2
Jefferson 792 29 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1383 35 9 1
Jones 10706 179 227 43
Kemper 1189 31 46 9
Lafayette 7124 128 187 55
Lamar 8667 95 54 12
Lauderdale 9630 254 458 102
Lawrence 1676 27 27 2
Leake 3347 77 92 16
Lee 12151 185 223 43
Leflore 3992 127 239 55
Lincoln 4505 120 198 40
Lowndes 8312 155 264 63
Madison 12165 240 405 70
Marion 3325 85 160 24
Marshall 5083 107 65 15
Monroe 5026 139 191 55
Montgomery 1453 47 54 9
Neshoba 5567 183 209 59
Newton 3116 65 87 15
Noxubee 1519 36 35 6
Oktibbeha 5735 102 226 36
Panola 5156 112 104 15
Pearl River 6514 166 202 40
Perry 1530 41 23 9
Pike 4268 117 136 37
Pontotoc 4928 78 86 13
Prentiss 3450 64 100 15
Quitman 920 20 0 0
Rankin 17696 310 472 65
Scott 3848 82 116 19
Sharkey 561 20 45 8
Simpson 3629 97 160 20
Smith 2066 40 68 8
Stone 2885 38 85 14
Sunflower 3750 97 124 20
Tallahatchie 1949 45 50 7
Tate 3681 89 80 19
Tippah 3605 74 120 14
Tishomingo 2595 71 102 27
Tunica 1259 28 18 2
Union 4853 80 132 23
Walthall 1687 52 69 13
Warren 5427 130 169 38
Washington 6004 142 193 41
Wayne 3348 53 79 12
Webster 1457 32 62 12
Wilkinson 887 33 25 5
Winston 2564 86 130 39
Yalobusha 1891 41 82 22
Yazoo 3712 80 149 20
Total 396,394 7,916 10,858 2,029

More News

Coronavirus continues to spread like wildfire across Mississippi; new records for cases, hospitalizations

MDA director’s resignation came after investigation into reports of sexual harassment of female employees at Mississippi bar during business conference

Two teens taken into custody after child shot playing in yard. Teens reportedly firing shots off of nearby bridge.

Third person in three weeks to be killed by gunfire in rural Mississippi county; sheriff doesn’t believe gangs involved in this shooting

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article