A man with felony warrants in Florida, injured in deputy-involved shooting

A man with multiple felony warrants from Florida was injured after being shot by a Simpson County deputy.

Simpson County deputies were called to assist Mendenhall police Tuesday on Down’s Avenue Tuesday. During the incident, the suspect, identified has Edgar Boyd Farmer, tried to flee the scene.

Farmer was found to have multiple felony warrants from Florida.

Rankin County K-9 units were called to assist in the search for Farmer after he fled into a wooded area.

Farmer was later tracked down and discovered by deputies in a wooded area off of Green Avenue.

When deputies approached, officials said Farmer refused to comply and instead pulled out a weapon. A Simpson County deputy fired his weapon in response, striking the Farmer.

Farmer was then transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The shooting is under investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI).