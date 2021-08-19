Fire destroys former Mississippi school building reportedly scheduled to undergo restoration

Published 6:17 am Thursday, August 19, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Water Valley and Yalobusha County firefighters work to extinguish a fire in the old Davidson School building on Calhoun Street in Water Valley, Miss., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (Photo/Thomas Graning)

A fire destroyed most of the former Davidson School building in Water Valley on Tuesday.

Exact details are not yet known about how the fire started. The Water Valley and Yalobusha County Fire Departments responded to the scene and worked to put the fire out. The extent of the damage is currently unknown.

The school, which was an African American school, closed down after integration. The building, located at 403 Calhoun Street, has sat empty since then and was reportedly scheduled to undergo a restoration project.

The building is adjacent to a church, which did not receive much damage from the fire.

