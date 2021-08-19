Mississippi high school student arrested after reportedly bringing gun to school and making threats

A Mississippi high school student was taken into custody Wednesday after he reportedly brought a gun to school and starting making threats.

Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance posted on social media Wednesday that Aaron Richmond, 15, was charged as an adult pursuant to state law. He was charged with one count of possession of a firearm on school property. Wednesday afternoon he was held without bond pending his initial appearance in Tate County Justice Court.

Deputies received a call shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday from Independence High School in Coldwater about a student was found in possession of a firearm.

Fox 13 News in Memphis reports that the Richmond was making threats with the weapon.

In accordance with school policy the school was locked down until deputies arrived. Once on scene, deputies were informed by school officials that the 15-year old student was in the office and the weapon had been secured.

“Thankfully, no shots fired and there were no injuries,” Lance posted.