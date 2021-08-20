Mississippi Poison Control reports increase in calls related to ingestion of livestock dewormer Ivermectin

The Mississippi Poison Control Center sent out a health alert to doctors and other health professionals about the potential toxicity related to a drug used to deworm livestock that some are using to treat and prevent COVID-19.

The alert said that the poison control center has received an increasing number of calls from individuals with potential ivermectin exposure taken to treat or prevent COVID-19 infection.

According to the health alert:

At least 70% of the recent calls have been related to ingestion of livestock or animal formulations of ivermectin purchased at livestock supply centers.

85% of the callers had mild symptoms

No one has been hospitalized due to ingestion of the drug.

“Animal drugs are highly concentrated for large animals and can be highly toxic in humans,” the report said. “Some of the symptoms associated with ivermectin toxicity include rash, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, neurologic disorders, and potentially severe hepatitis requiring hospitalization.”

Mississippi Poison Control Center advises any physicians, providers or hospitals within the state who know patients with illness related to the medication, either prescribed or livestock formulations, to call them at 1-800-222-1222.