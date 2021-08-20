Mississippi police officer shot and wounded during gunfight in Jackson

Published 9:07 am Friday, August 20, 2021

By The Associated Press

A police officer has been shot and wounded after what police describe as a gunfight in Jackson, authorities said.

A suspect was taken into custody after Thursday’s shooting, WLBT-TV reported.

Officer Allen Mays was taken to a hospital for surgery. Police said he was in stable condition.

Officers were called about men in a park with guns, Jackson police Chief James Davis said. As they were investigating, a suspect on the porch of an abandoned house began shooting at them. Officers then returned fire, Davis said.

More News

Mississippi Children’s hospital dealing with ‘unrelenting’ number of sick, injured children with COVID-19 main culprit

Mississippi woman’s live video on social media of herself driving, brandishing a firearm leads to arrest, possible 10 years in prison

Record number of Mississippi children now in state children’s hospital fighting COVID-19

Mississippi Poison Control reports increase in calls related to ingestion of livestock dewormer Ivermectin

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article