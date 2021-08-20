Record number of Mississippi children now in state children’s hospital fighting COVID-19

Published 11:28 am Friday, August 20, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Avery Mitchell receives care by registered Nurse Taylor Curtis in the pediatric ICU of the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower at Children's of Mississippi. Avery was one of 28 children in the hospital being treated for COVID-19 Thursday. (Courtesy Children's of Mississippi/UMMC)

Mississippi’s only children’s hospital, Children’s of Mississippi, reported Friday its staff was caring for a record 30 children with COVID-19.

The previous record, set yesterday, was 28 pediatric patients.

In total, the University of Mississippi Medical Center system, of which Children’s of Mississippi is a part, reported it was caring for 135 confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients Friday.

Of those patients, the hospital reported 70.3% were eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine but were not vaccinated.

Another 8.5% were fully vaccinated and 10.6% were not eligible, which would include children under the age of 12, or approximately half the total children hospitalized.

