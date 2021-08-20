Record number of Mississippi children now in state children’s hospital fighting COVID-19

Mississippi’s only children’s hospital, Children’s of Mississippi, reported Friday its staff was caring for a record 30 children with COVID-19.

The previous record, set yesterday, was 28 pediatric patients.

In total, the University of Mississippi Medical Center system, of which Children’s of Mississippi is a part, reported it was caring for 135 confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients Friday.

Of those patients, the hospital reported 70.3% were eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine but were not vaccinated.

Another 8.5% were fully vaccinated and 10.6% were not eligible, which would include children under the age of 12, or approximately half the total children hospitalized.