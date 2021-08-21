Deputies shoot, kill Mississippi man after he allegedly shot at them

A Mississippi man was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy Saturday morning after allegedly pulling a gun and firing at deputies.

Rankin County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to an address on Garrett Road in Florence at approximately 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators said the suspect Shannon Trevor McKinley, 28, was wanted for aggravated domestic violence charges. Deputies said McKinley pulled a gun and fired at deputies, who returned fire and killed him.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.