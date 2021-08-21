Reward offered after Mississippi 5-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

Published 1:51 pm Saturday, August 21, 2021

By The Associated Press

A $12,000 reward is being offered for information about a drive-by shooting that killed a 5-year-old boy in Mississippi.

The family of the child, Zy’ Kerioun Brown, raised $10,000, and East Mississippi Crimestoppers is offering $2,000, the Meridian Star reported.

Police said Zy’ Kerioun was not the intended target Aug. 7 when someone shot into his family’s home in Meridian. The child was shot while lying on a couch. No suspects have been named.

“We need to put an end to this violence in Meridian, Mississippi,” his uncle, LaMarace Tucker, said during a news conference Friday. “A 5-year-old has been shot down, and we still have no answers two weeks later. We need justice for Kerioun Joe.”

Those with any information are asked to call East Mississippi Crimestoppers at 1-855-485-TIPS or use the P3 Intel mobile app or the website www.p3tips.com.

