Neighbor holds burglary suspect at gunpoint until Mississippi deputies arrive

One resident redefined what a good neighbor is when he held a burglary suspect at gunpoint until deputies could arrive to make an arrest.

Harrison County Sheriff’s arrested Christerfer Michael Nilges, 30, when they responded to reports of a vehicle burglary and found a neighbor holding Nilges at gunpoint Sunday at a Pass Christian residence.

Deputies responded to incident in the 11000 block of Shiyou Road.

According to news reports, the neighbor saw the suspect breaking into the vehicle and held him at gunpoint until deputies could arrive.

When he was taken into custody, deputies discovered that Nilges also had belongings taken from another burglarized vehicle.

Nilges has been charged with two felony counts of burglary of a motor vehicle.

He bond was set at $50,000.