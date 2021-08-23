Mississippi Police: Man gunned down in driveway. One of the assailants was wearing clown mask.

Police say a man was gunned down in a Jackson driveway in a drive-by shooting Sunday night.

One of the assailants was wearing a clown mask, police say.

Jackson Police reports that Demarco Travis, 23, was shot multiple times while standing in the driveway on the 1800 block of Lincoln Avenue in Jackson.

The shooting occurred at approximately 5 p.m. Sunday.

Travis was transported to UMMC by private vehicle, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities say the suspects were seen driving a white Honda Accord. The front passenger was wearing a clown mask and started shooting.