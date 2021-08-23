Mississippi woman killed when car she was driving collided with school bus

A Mississippi woman died Monday morning when the car she was driving collided with a school bus.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol are investigating the fatal crash that occurred shortly after 7 a.m. on Zion Hill Road in Simpson County.

According to MHP, Asiah Saranthus, 21, of Mize died when the white 2010 Chevrolet Malibu she was driving westbound collided with a Simpson County school bus was traveling eastbound on the highway.

The school bus was carrying five students at the time of the accident. The driver of the school bus and the students were not injured.

Saranthus was reportedly not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.