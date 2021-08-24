Man found shot multiple times in Mississippi motel room

Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a Mississippi motel room.

The person was found Monday afternoon inside a locked room at the Best Value Inn near Interstate 55 in north Jackson, WAPT-TV reported.

The person had been shot multiple times, Jackson police said.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots, and seeing a suspect leaving the scene in a dark gray Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Police say they believe the victim and the suspect knew each other.

No arrests have been made in the shooting. If you have any information about the incident, call Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).