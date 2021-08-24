Mississippi grandfather holding out for miracle after 2-year-old grandson went missing in Tennessee floodwaters

A Mississippi man is holding out for a miracle in hopes that his grandson is found alive after the 2-year-old went missing when floodwaters swept through the child’s home.

Chris Hixson told WREG in Memphis that he has been driving daily from his home in Southaven to Waverly, Tennessee, to help search for his grandson Kellen Burrow-Vaughn, who has been missing since Saturday. Waverly is approximately 2 1/2 hours from Southhaven.

When the floodwaters inundated the apartment complex Kellen and his family were living in, his parents tried to get all five of their children to safety, but Hixson said the parents were unable to reach Kellen before a surge of water swept through the apartment and into the back bedroom where Kellen was sleeping.

Kellen Burrow-Vaughn is two years old and has been missing since Saturday. He was swept away by floodwaters at a Waverly apartment complex.

Hixson said everyone is praying for a miracle that Kellen is found safe.