Mississippi still on fire with COVID-19; more coronavirus new cases so far in August than prior six months combined

Published 10:56 am Tuesday, August 24, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi again reported thousands of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases on Tuesday and more than 100 additional deaths, the state reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Tuesday that 3,291 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Tuesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 416,789.

The total number of cases indicates approximately 14 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Mississippi has seen a steep rise in cases since early July.

Since the beginning of August, Mississippi has already reported more new cases than any month since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Here’s how the monthly numbers break down for each month of 2021:

January ’21         59,185
February ’21         19,794
March ’21         10,351
April ’21           6,754
May ’21           5,931
June ’21           4,051
July ’21         21,741
August ’21 (MTD)         73,284

The high number of cases so far in August means, statistically,  means nearly 2.5 out of every 100 Mississippi residents has contracted the virus this month. More Mississippians have contracted the virus so far in August than in the six months prior combined.

MSDH reported 111 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 8,158. Approximately 70 of the deaths reported Tuesday were discovered through death certificate analysis and dated from between June 25 and August 20.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

The recent spikes in cases and deaths have prompted more people to get vaccinated.

Through Monday, only 38 percent of the total population has been fully vaccinated, nearly the worst in the nation and well below the U.S. average of 50 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped slightly to 3,497 on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 3,446 with Tuesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3888 101 83 17
Alcorn 4383 80 129 20
Amite 1651 47 57 9
Attala 2820 79 187 36
Benton 1243 25 47 10
Bolivar 5493 140 237 33
Calhoun 2221 36 36 6
Carroll 1445 34 52 11
Chickasaw 2492 60 61 15
Choctaw 1036 21 11 0
Claiborne 1175 32 46 9
Clarke 2392 81 127 31
Clay 2514 60 41 5
Coahoma 3447 89 132 12
Copiah 3743 75 101 12
Covington 3640 88 142 39
De Soto 26204 297 120 26
Forrest 11551 190 278 59
Franklin 1005 26 41 5
George 3763 58 62 9
Greene 1795 39 57 6
Grenada 3118 92 154 32
Hancock 6052 94 71 15
Harrison 27814 376 510 73
Hinds 27843 515 830 137
Holmes 2318 78 106 20
Humphreys 1116 34 34 9
Issaquena 183 6 0 0
Itawamba 3743 84 135 24
Jackson 20049 280 265 37
Jasper 2803 51 44 2
Jefferson 805 30 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1471 37 9 1
Jones 11423 184 227 43
Kemper 1245 32 48 9
Lafayette 7290 129 190 55
Lamar 9113 101 55 12
Lauderdale 10116 262 458 102
Lawrence 1778 28 27 2
Leake 3521 77 92 16
Lee 12705 190 223 43
Leflore 4106 131 239 55
Lincoln 4642 122 199 40
Lowndes 8875 159 266 64
Madison 12659 244 409 70
Marion 3509 88 160 24
Marshall 5291 108 65 15
Monroe 5389 144 191 55
Montgomery 1514 47 54 9
Neshoba 5789 186 211 59
Newton 3257 67 87 15
Noxubee 1562 36 37 6
Oktibbeha 6009 105 227 36
Panola 5374 112 104 15
Pearl River 7139 174 208 41
Perry 1665 42 23 9
Pike 4595 122 136 37
Pontotoc 5187 83 86 13
Prentiss 3755 64 100 15
Quitman 938 20 0 0
Rankin 18835 319 475 66
Scott 3997 83 116 19
Sharkey 569 20 45 8
Simpson 3764 98 160 20
Smith 2172 40 69 8
Stone 3043 42 85 14
Sunflower 3831 99 124 20
Tallahatchie 2010 45 50 7
Tate 3778 90 80 19
Tippah 3831 75 120 14
Tishomingo 2773 74 102 27
Tunica 1319 29 18 2
Union 5048 84 132 23
Walthall 1778 53 69 13
Warren 5731 139 173 38
Washington 6143 142 193 41
Wayne 3588 55 80 13
Webster 1585 33 62 12
Wilkinson 896 33 25 5
Winston 2645 88 130 39
Yalobusha 1965 43 82 22
Yazoo 3826 82 149 20
Total 416,789 8,158 10,907 2,037

More News

Mississippi still on fire with COVID-19; more coronavirus new cases so far in August than prior six months combined

Mississippi grandfather holding out for miracle after 2-year-old grandson went missing in Tennessee floodwaters

Man found shot multiple times in Mississippi motel room

71-year-old Mississippi woman faces 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to unemployment fraud

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article