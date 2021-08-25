Mississippi’s new coronavirus cases remain high, new two-week record set

Published 1:38 pm Wednesday, August 25, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s high level of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases remained at high levels Wednesday as the state set a new 14-day, daily record.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 3,385 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 420,174. In the last 14 days, 48,462 new cases have been found in the state. That’s more cases in two weeks than in all but three other months since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The total number of cases indicates approximately 14 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Mississippi has seen a steep rise in cases since early July.

Since the beginning of August, Mississippi has already reported more new cases than any month since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Here’s how the monthly numbers break down for each month of 2021:

January ’21         59,185
February ’21         19,794
March ’21         10,351
April ’21           6,754
May ’21           5,931
June ’21           4,051
July ’21         21,741
August ’21 (MTD)         76,669

The high number of cases so far in August means, statistically,  means more than 2.58 out of every 100 Mississippi residents has contracted the virus this month.

More Mississippians have contracted the virus so far in August than in the six months prior combined.

MSDH reported 22 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 8,180.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

The recent spikes in cases and deaths have prompted more people to get vaccinated.

Through Wednesday, only 38 percent of the total population has been fully vaccinated, nearly the worst in the nation and well below the U.S. average of 50 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 3,397 on Wednesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 3,462 with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3910 102 83 17
Alcorn 4414 80 129 20
Amite 1683 48 57 9
Attala 2837 79 187 36
Benton 1255 25 47 10
Bolivar 5508 140 237 33
Calhoun 2264 36 36 6
Carroll 1452 34 52 11
Chickasaw 2509 60 61 15
Choctaw 1041 21 11 0
Claiborne 1181 32 46 9
Clarke 2414 81 127 31
Clay 2531 60 41 5
Coahoma 3464 90 132 12
Copiah 3773 75 102 12
Covington 3670 87 * 142 39
De Soto 26328 297 120 26
Forrest 11682 193 278 59
Franklin 1009 26 41 5
George 3825 59 62 9
Greene 1808 39 57 6
Grenada 3125 92 154 32
Hancock 6160 94 71 15
Harrison 28104 379 517 73
Hinds 28101 516 831 137
Holmes 2329 78 106 20
Humphreys 1118 34 34 9
Issaquena 184 6 0 0
Itawamba 3771 84 135 24
Jackson 20209 281 266 37
Jasper 2820 51 44 2
Jefferson 811 31 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1483 37 9 1
Jones 11542 185 * 227 43
Kemper 1251 34 49 10
Lafayette 7304 129 190 55
Lamar 9181 102 55 12
Lauderdale 10219 262 459 102
Lawrence 1809 28 27 2
Leake 3540 77 92 16
Lee 12786 190 223 43
Leflore 4124 131 239 55
Lincoln 4658 122 199 40
Lowndes 8922 159 266 64
Madison 12793 245 409 70
Marion 3545 88 160 24
Marshall 5317 108 65 15
Monroe 5423 144 191 55
Montgomery 1521 47 54 9
Neshoba 5822 187 210 59
Newton 3280 67 87 15
Noxubee 1572 36 37 6
Oktibbeha 6045 106 227 36
Panola 5403 112 104 15
Pearl River 7218 174 209 41
Perry 1680 42 23 9
Pike 4660 122 136 37
Pontotoc 5209 83 86 13
Prentiss 3778 64 101 15
Quitman 938 20 0 0
Rankin 19126 319 478 66
Scott 4025 83 116 19
Sharkey 570 20 45 8
Simpson 3775 100 159 20
Smith 2212 40 72 8
Stone 3062 43 85 14
Sunflower 3836 99 124 20
Tallahatchie 2021 45 50 7
Tate 3782 90 80 19
Tippah 3852 75 120 14
Tishomingo 2804 74 102 27
Tunica 1331 29 18 2
Union 5072 84 132 23
Walthall 1789 53 69 13
Warren 5797 139 173 38
Washington 6163 142 193 41
Wayne 3609 55 80 13
Webster 1605 33 62 12
Wilkinson 908 33 25 5
Winston 2683 88 130 39
Yalobusha 1982 43 82 22
Yazoo 3857 82 149 20
Total 420,174 8,180 10,925 2,038

* Note: A death previously reported in Covington County has been corrected to Jones County.

