Police investigate threats made against Mississippi’s top public health doctor

Published 5:35 pm Wednesday, August 25, 2021

By The Associated Press

Police are investigating threats made against Mississippi’s top public health officer over conspiracy theories related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Health Department spokeswoman Liz Sharlot also said Wednesday that law enforcement officers are investigating threats against the state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

He has been imploring people for months to get vaccinated, but Mississippi still has among the lowest vaccination rates in the United States.

Dobbs wrote Tuesday on Twitter that he has received threatening phone calls from people promoting false “conspiracy theories” about his family.

Dobbs said one lie is that his son, who is also a physician, receives a World Bank-funded kickback when Dobbs urges people to get vaccinated. Dobbs wrote that he gets “zero” money for promoting vaccination.

More News

Police investigate threats made against Mississippi’s top public health doctor

Video kept secret for more than two years shows trooper pummeling Black man with flashlight. Officer called it ‘pain compliance.’

Sixth child dies in Mississippi due to COVID-19, state reports; child was under age 5

Mississippi’s new coronavirus cases remain high, new two-week record set

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article