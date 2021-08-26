A dozen people recently hospitalized, others sickened by salmonella linked to deli meats, officials say

A dozen people have been hospitalized with salmonella and two dozen sickened as of Aug. 24 in multistate outbreaks of two different strains of salmonella, the U.S. Centers for Disease and Prevention announced Wednesday.

People who became sick reported eating salami, prosciutto and other deli meats that can be found in antipasto or charcuterie assortments before their illness.

“Investigators are working to identify specific contaminated products and determine if the two outbreaks are linked to the same food source,” the CDC said in its report.

“Until we identify which Italian-style meats are making people sick, heat all Italian-style meats to an internal temperature of 165°F or until steaming hot before eating if you are at higher risk,” the CDC advised.

You are at higher risk from a severe salmonella sickness if you are 65 years or older, have a chronic health or immune-compromising condition or take any medications that lower your immunity and your body’s ability to fight germs.

“Children younger than 5 years are also more likely to get very sick from Salmonella,” the CDC said.