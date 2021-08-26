Decorated, veteran Mississippi National Guard soldier dies during training exercise

Published 6:04 pm Thursday, August 26, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A veteran, combat-experienced Mississippi National Guard soldier died Thursday while training at Camp Shelby in Hattiesburg.

Staff Sgt. Robert Jason Belue, 44, of Iuka, Mississippi, experienced a medical emergency Thursday while conducting a fitness test.

Belue was assigned to Charlie Troop of the 1-98th Cavalry Regiment, 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and fellow service members during this time of loss,” a Mississippi National Guard spokesman said in a news release.

When Belue began experiencing medical issues, he was immediately assessed by Guard staff and was being transported to Forrest General Hospital, but died en route.

Belue served with exceptional honor and integrity earning several awards and decorations during his 24 years of service including the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal (2nd Award), Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Navy Unit Commendation, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon (2nd Award), Armed Forces Reserve Medal (2nd Award), Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Combat Action Badge, and Iraq Campaign Medal (w/ 4 campaign stars).

He served on two deployments with the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi National Guard in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2005 and again for Operation Enduring Freedom in 2009.

