Thieves taking checks from Mississippi mailboxes, altering them to get quick cash, officials warn

Mississippi investigators say thieves are stealing checks from people’s mailboxes and then altering them and cashing them at various banks as a quick way to make some cash.

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies say the thieves are taking the checks and then changing the amount of the check by adding a few zeroes. The suspects are taking a $200 check, for example, and making it a $2,000 check and then cashing it at the bank, Maj. Kelly McMillen of the MCSO told WJTV News in Columbus.

Marshall County officials say they have also received reports of checks being stolen from mailboxes in other parts of North Mississippi including Southaven.

Investigators say the thieves are riding through neighborhoods looking for mailboxes with flags that are up indicating that there’s mail inside waiting to be sent.

Deputies say there have been more than 10 incidents in the last few weeks reported by residents who discovered fraudulent activity in their accounts. Some victims don’t notice the problem with the checks until they receive late notices in the mail.

Marshall County deputies say they have identified one suspect, who had been arrested on similar charges earlier in the year. Investigators believe other suspects are involved.

If you have any information regarding these incidents please call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department at 662-252-1311.