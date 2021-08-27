Curfew ordered in Mississippi city after 6-year-old among two people killed in shooting

A double homicide that left a 6-year-old boy dead has prompted a Mississippi city to order a curfew, according to a news report.

Canton Mayor William Truly on Friday issued a city-wide curfew requiring anyone under age 18 to be accompanied by a parent after 8 p.m.

Truly said the curfew will go into affect Friday night and last two weeks, when the city will reevaluate the mandate, The Clarion Ledger reported.

“You’re going to end up punishing kids who aren’t gun carriers or are good kids, but sometimes you must do something for the greater good,” Truly said.

Those breaking the curfew will be told to go home by police, the mayor said. If they refuse, they’ll be arrested, he said.

Canton police are searching for three teenagers they believe were involved in Thursday’s shooting that killed two bystanders, including the child, and injured a teenager.

Police Chief Otha Brown identified the victims as Tracy Wilder, 42, and 6-year-old Jeison Romero Lopez. Brown said a 15-year-old boy was injured when a bullet struck his arm.

Brown said the shooting occurred about 7 p.m. Brown and investigators believe three teens, between the ages of 15 and 17, were attempting to shoot the 15-year-old who was standing on a porch.

When he saw the suspected shooters approach, he ran, Brown said.

The teens began firing at him, striking him with a bullet in an arm, Brown said.

Wilder, who was changing the oil in a car in the yard, was hit multiple times and died at the scene, Brown said.

The teens pursued the 15-year-old and at a Marathon gas station began shooting again. A stray bullet hit the child in the head as he was waiting in the car for his mother, Brown said.

The child was taken to a local hospital before being airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson where he died, Brown said.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 or the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 601-859-5801.