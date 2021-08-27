Man charged with murder in death of Mississippi man found dead inside vehicle covered in bullet holes

A man has been charged in the death of Mississippi man found dead inside a vehicle covered in bullet holes.

Jadarrius Reed, 23, was arrested by Natchez Police on Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of Kelvin Abraham.

Abraham was shot in his vehicle on Martin Luther King Jr. Road near Concordia Avenue after 3 p.m. Aug. 5, and transported by ambulance to Merit Health Natchez.

He was later airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Adams County Coroner James Lee said Abraham had two gunshot wounds, one in the chest and one in the shoulder. Natchez Police Chief Joesph Daughtry said Abraham’s vehicle was found covered in bullet holes and had blood inside it when investigators arrived on scene.

Reed has been arrested and charged with murder two days after Daughtry live streamed a press conference and solicited help from the community in finding him.