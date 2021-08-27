Mississippi police: Man and child killed, another victim injured in series of shootings in Canton Thursday night

A man and a chid were killed in a series of shootings in Canton Thursday night.

News sources in Jackson report that police responded shortly after 7 p.m. to the scene of a shooting at Franklin and Canal streets.

When police arrived at the scene, the found Tracy Wilder, a 42-year-old Black male, dead on the ground. Police say the man was changing oil in a female’s car when the shooting happened.

A 19-year-old male, Octavion Carter, was also shot in the wrist. Police believe the suspect was aiming to injure Carter.

Less than a block away, a 6-year-old child was struck in the head by a stray bullet when a woman was getting gas at a Marathon gas station on Canal and West Peace streets.

The child, identified as Jeison Romero Lopez, was taken to UMMC in Jackson where he died.

Officials with the Canton Police Department say they have located a white Dodge Charger identified in the shootings.