Mississippi police: Man and child killed, another victim injured in series of shootings in Canton Thursday night

Published 5:19 am Friday, August 27, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A man and a chid were killed in a series of shootings in Canton Thursday night.

News sources in Jackson report that police responded shortly after 7 p.m. to the scene of a shooting at Franklin and Canal streets.

When police arrived at the scene, the found Tracy Wilder, a 42-year-old Black male, dead on the ground. Police say the man was changing oil in a female’s car when the shooting happened.

A 19-year-old male, Octavion Carter, was also shot in the wrist. Police believe the suspect was aiming to injure Carter.

Less than a block away, a 6-year-old child was struck in the head by a stray bullet when a woman was getting gas at a Marathon gas station on Canal and West Peace streets.

The child, identified as Jeison Romero Lopez, was taken to UMMC in Jackson where he died.

Officials with the Canton Police Department say they have located a white Dodge Charger identified in the shootings.

More News

Mississippi police: Man and child killed, another victim injured in series of shootings in Canton Thursday night

Forecasters warn Ida could grow into a ‘very bad’ hurricane, believe Louisiana most likely landfall

Experts say 100,000 more Americans will die of COVID by December 1, but masks cut cut deaths in half

Tropical Storm Ida forms, may grow into major hurricane before landfall this weekend on Gulf Coast

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article