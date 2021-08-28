Fill your prescription with this photo gallery of puppies helping Mississippi hospital staff destress from COVID-19 surge

Published 5:23 am Saturday, August 28, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Take one puppy, once daily.

That was the prescription for the staff and students at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, thanks the the Copiah Animal Shelter and UMMC pet therapy program.

The folks from the animal shelter brought a pile of puppies to the campus to help the students and staff take a break from the stress of the recent surge of COVID-19 across Mississippi and the other stresses of the day.

Check out the gallery  and video below provided by UMMC and Children’s Hospital to start your weekend with a few moments of puppy therapy.

