Mississippi man faces 24 felony charges after he barricades himself in his attic in standoff with officer

A Mississippi man was arrested on 24 felony charges after he barricaded himself in his attic when U.S. Marshals came with warrants for his arrest.

The Friday morning standoff with Raymond Ethan Thomas, of Flowood, ended peacefully with his arrest, according to a post on social media by the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas was taken into custody by the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department and transported to the Rankin County Detention Center. Thoimas has 12 counts of Felony Extortion and 12 counts of Felony Intimidation out of Louisiana.

Thomas will also be charged with Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Counterfeit Money with additional charges still pending investigation.