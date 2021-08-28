Mississippi man indicted for murder after police say he riddled his stepfather with bullets

A Mississippi man has been indicted in the shooting death of his stepfather earlier this year in Memphis following a longstanding dispute, said Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.

A grand jury indicted Nicholas Anderson, 20, of Inverness, Mississippi, on a count of first-degree murder. He is being held without bond.

The shooting occurred the evening of April 4 of this year at the residence of Javarie Mayes, 30, in the 1100 block of Railton Road in the Sherwood Forest area of Prescott Road and Rhodes Avenue.

In the early-morning hours of April 5, Mayes was found dead in his bedroom from multiple gunshot wounds.

Anderson was developed as a suspect and was arrested three days later in Indianola, Mississippi, by members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force. He later was returned to Memphis.

The case is being handled by Senior Felony Asst. Danielle McCollum and by Felony Asst. Melissa Harris of the District Attorney’s Vertical Team 1 which handles cases in General Sessions 7 and in Criminal Court Division 1.