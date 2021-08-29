First videos of Hurricane Ida’s landfall show roofs being ripped off, water inundating buildings

Video and images of Hurricane Ida posted to Twitter as the Category 4 storm crashes into the Louisiana coast Sunday afternoon.

Winds gusting over 100 mph in Houma, LA. This is nothing compared to eye wall. Hunker down. This is going to be really bad @RadarOmega pic.twitter.com/KwGovX2H5F — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) August 29, 2021

The rapid onset of storm surge from #HurricaneIda could be seen this morning from Grand Isle, Louisiana. If you’re being told to shelter in place during a storm by local authorities, don’t risk it…pic.twitter.com/qSzy34PAUK — Vote Blue Save America – 🌊🌊 Biden 46th President (@voteblue8888) August 29, 2021

🚨🚨If people are in the eye of the storm, specifically Grand Isle, NO HELP IS ON THE WAY according to the Louisiana state officials and they are leaving people to ride out this destructive storm as the intensity picks up #HurricaneIda WE NEED TO GET OUR PEOPLE RESOURCES NOW pic.twitter.com/xNAcPnSGv4 — BH Times (@BlkHmmrTimes) August 29, 2021

