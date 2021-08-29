First videos of Hurricane Ida’s landfall show roofs being ripped off, water inundating buildings
Published 3:35 pm Sunday, August 29, 2021
Video and images of Hurricane Ida posted to Twitter as the Category 4 storm crashes into the Louisiana coast Sunday afternoon.
Holy $#@! The Roof is coming off Hurricane Ida unleashes chaos. One of the most powerful storms ever to hit the US#ViralVideo #Louisiana #Hurricane_Ida #GrandIsle #Hurricane #idahurricane #Ida #hurricanida #HurricaneIda #Storm #USA #climate #weather #flood
VC @reedtimmeraccu pic.twitter.com/vwxIZltOB2
— Doregama Viral (@DoregamaViral) August 29, 2021
..
Winds gusting over 100 mph in Houma, LA. This is nothing compared to eye wall. Hunker down. This is going to be really bad @RadarOmega pic.twitter.com/KwGovX2H5F
— Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) August 29, 2021
..
The rapid onset of storm surge from #HurricaneIda could be seen this morning from Grand Isle, Louisiana. If you’re being told to shelter in place during a storm by local authorities, don’t risk it…pic.twitter.com/qSzy34PAUK
— Vote Blue Save America – 🌊🌊 Biden 46th President (@voteblue8888) August 29, 2021
..
🚨🚨If people are in the eye of the storm, specifically Grand Isle, NO HELP IS ON THE WAY according to the Louisiana state officials and they are leaving people to ride out this destructive storm as the intensity picks up #HurricaneIda WE NEED TO GET OUR PEOPLE RESOURCES NOW pic.twitter.com/xNAcPnSGv4
— BH Times (@BlkHmmrTimes) August 29, 2021
..
#Hurricane_Ida #GrandIsle pic.twitter.com/DB9ee7W0Va
— booboo2500 on youtube (@aliciar68829323) August 29, 2021
..
2:55 CT live cams. I’m shocked the livestream of Grand Isle is still working. #nola #NewOrleans #Lousiana #grandisle #ida #Hurricane_Ida #HurricaneIda #HurricaneIda #Livestream pic.twitter.com/IUg1X7b85P
— AC (@ACinPhilly) August 29, 2021
..