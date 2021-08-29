First videos of Hurricane Ida’s landfall show roofs being ripped off, water inundating buildings

Published 3:35 pm Sunday, August 29, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Video and images of Hurricane Ida posted to Twitter as the Category 4 storm crashes into the Louisiana coast Sunday afternoon.

 

