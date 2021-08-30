Historic building with ties to jazz great Louis Armstrong now in rubble after damage from Hurricane Ida

Published 7:57 am Monday, August 30, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A historic building with ties to New Orleans music icon Louis Armstrong collapsed as Hurricane Ida’s winds roared into the Crescent City.

The former site of Karnofskys, a music shop where Armstrong was employed as a young man sat in rubble Monday morning.

The Karnofskys reportedly nurtured Armstrongs love for music and loaned him money for his first cornet. The Jewish tailor shop was later turned into one of New Orleans’ first jazz record stores.

The historic building at 427 S. Rampart St. is now a pile of bricks after a category 4 storm hit the City.

..

..

..

More News

Historic building with ties to jazz great Louis Armstrong now in rubble after damage from Hurricane Ida

Data: Hurricane Ida was so strong it briefly reversed flow of the Mississippi River

Thousands without power in Mississippi as Hurricane Ida — now tropical storm — moves further inland

Hurricane Ida kills electrical power to approximately 1 million customers, including all of New Orleans

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article