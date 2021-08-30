Mississippi reports nearly 8,000 new coronavirus cases as averages climb again after days of decline

Published 10:34 am Monday, August 30, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

After several days of slight decline, the page of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases inched higher again Monday, but still slightly lower than recent record highs.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 7.971 new coronavirus cases were found over the weekend.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 435,611, meaning more than 14.5 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Mississippi has seen a steep rise in cases since early July.

Since the beginning of August, Mississippi has already reported more new cases than any month since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Here’s how the monthly numbers break down for each month of 2021:

January ’21         59,185
February ’21         19,794
March ’21         10,351
April ’21           6,754
May ’21           5,931
June ’21           4,051
July ’21         21,741
August ’21 (MTD)         92,106

The high number of cases so far in August means, statistically,  that more than 3 out of every 100 Mississippi residents has contracted the virus this month.

More Mississippians have contracted the virus so far in August than in the six months prior combined.

MSDH reported 82 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 8,361. August is already the month with the third-highest number of COVID-19 deaths reported with 818 through Monday.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

The recent spikes in cases and deaths have prompted more people to get vaccinated.

Through Friday, only 38 percent of the total population has been fully vaccinated, nearly the worst in the nation and well below the U.S. average of 52 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 3,159 on Monday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 3,330 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3971 106 83 17
Alcorn 4559 80 130 20
Amite 1762 49 57 9
Attala 2880 79 187 36
Benton 1281 26 47 10
Bolivar 5644 140 237 33
Calhoun 2357 36 36 6
Carroll 1481 35 52 11
Chickasaw 2602 61 61 15
Choctaw 1088 21 11 0
Claiborne 1205 32 46 9
Clarke 2517 81 131 31
Clay 2657 62 41 5
Coahoma 3580 90 132 12
Copiah 3912 76 102 12
Covington 3819 88 142 39
De Soto 27250 304 120 26
Forrest 12129 201 282 59
Franklin 1054 26 41 5
George 3998 60 62 9
Greene 1865 40 57 6
Grenada 3233 94 154 32
Hancock 6484 98 72 15
Harrison 29387 395 518 74
Hinds 29209 525 833 137
Holmes 2406 80 106 20
Humphreys 1149 34 34 9
Issaquena 185 6 0 0
Itawamba 3934 85 135 24
Jackson 21157 292 266 37
Jasper 2906 52 45 2
Jefferson 825 31 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1534 39 9 1
Jones 11978 191 227 43
Kemper 1272 34 49 10
Lafayette 7433 130 190 55
Lamar 9467 105 55 12
Lauderdale 10563 269 459 103
Lawrence 1885 29 27 2
Leake 3626 80 92 16
Lee 13210 195 223 43
Leflore 4198 133 239 55
Lincoln 4800 122 199 40
Lowndes 9309 162 268 64
Madison 13239 252 410 70
Marion 3713 90 160 24
Marshall 5509 112 65 15
Monroe 5760 150 191 55
Montgomery 1573 47 54 9
Neshoba 5985 189 210 59
Newton 3343 67 87 15
Noxubee 1621 36 38 6
Oktibbeha 6245 111 227 36
Panola 5570 114 104 15
Pearl River 7694 179 209 42
Perry 1770 44 23 9
Pike 4892 123 136 37
Pontotoc 5448 84 86 13
Prentiss 3924 70 101 15
Quitman 967 20 0 0
Rankin 19886 322 478 66
Scott 4144 85 116 19
Sharkey 578 20 45 8
Simpson 3892 104 159 20
Smith 2283 40 72 8
Stone 3176 46 85 14
Sunflower 3905 101 124 20
Tallahatchie 2053 45 50 7
Tate 3889 90 80 19
Tippah 3964 75 120 14
Tishomingo 2910 76 102 27
Tunica 1374 30 18 2
Union 5217 84 132 23
Walthall 1872 53 69 13
Warren 6020 145 173 38
Washington 6265 142 193 41
Wayne 3783 58 80 13
Webster 1703 34 62 12
Wilkinson 931 33 25 5
Winston 2790 88 130 39
Yalobusha 2017 45 82 22
Yazoo 3945 83 149 20
Total 435,611 8,361 10,943 2,041

