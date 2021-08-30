Thousands without power in Mississippi as Hurricane Ida — now tropical storm — moves further inland

Thousands of customers in Southwest Mississippi have lost power as a result of the winds that came with Hurricane Ida brought with her as she moved inland.

According to poweroutages.com, a website that tracks power outages across the United States, more than 50,000 customers in the southwest corner of Mississippi woke without power Monday morning.

The storm — although significantly weakened from the Category 4 hurricane that slammed into the Louisiana coat — continues to slowly makes its way north into the state.

Below is a listed of the known power outages in Mississippi as of 5:30 a.m.