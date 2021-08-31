Mississippi high school praying for one of its students critically injured in highway collapse from Hurricane Ida’s rains

Published 1:50 pm Tuesday, August 31, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi High School is praying for one of its own after senior Layla Jamison was critically injured in the collapse of a Mississippi highway late Monday night.

A post on the George County High School page Monday morning asked for prayers for senior Layla Jamison.

The post said Jamison is in critical condition at USA Medical Center in Mobile after a portion of Mississippi Highway 26 west of Lucedale caved in becuase of Hurricane Ida’s heavy rains.

The collapse initially killed two people. Seven vehicles were pulled from a hole 20-30 feet deep. A total of 10 people were injured, three of them critically.

“Asking our GCHS family to pray for one of our seniors, Layla Jamison,” the Facebook post said. “She was involved in the accident last night where the road was washed away on Hwy 26.”

 

