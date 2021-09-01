Former Mississippi fire official arrested, accused of stealing tens of thousands from fire department

A former Mississippi volunteer fire department chief has been arrested and is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the local fire department.

William Lee Garick, 42, was arrested and charged with two counts of embezzlement by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday morning.

A former president of the Jones County Fire Council, chief at the Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department and volunteer medic with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team, Garick is accused of taking as much as $400,000 from an account used to fund volunteer fire departments that serve Jones County.

Garick is accused of taking as much as $400,000 from the account, sources close to the case said, which would make it one of the largest embezzlement cases in county history.

Jones County supervisors are looking to revise the organization of fire service in the county in order to establish accountability with the funds.

The Jones County Fire Council released the following statement about Garrick’s arrest.