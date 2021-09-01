Mississippi woman killed when truck collides with bicycle

A Mississippi woman was killed when a truck collided with the bicycle that she was pedaling Wednesday.

WDAM News in Hattiesburg reports that Mississippi Highway Patrol officials say the incident happened on Highway 149 on the D’Lo bridge in Simpson County.

Cassandra Blackley, 27, of Laurel, died on the scene.

Investigators have released few details of the crash, but did report a Dodge Dakota traveling south on the highway when the driver collided with the bike.