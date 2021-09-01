With hurricane closures over, Mississippi reports thousands of new coronavirus cases, dozens of deaths

Published 10:39 am Wednesday, September 1, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A day after reporting low numbers of new COVID-19 coronavirus tied to hurricane-related closures, Mississippi reported nearly 3,000 new cases Wednesday and dozens more deaths.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 2,939 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 439,661, meaning that 14.8 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

MSDH reported 81 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 8,490.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Tuesday, only 39 percent of the total population has been fully vaccinated, nearly the worst in the nation and well below the U.S. average of 52 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 2,784 on Wednesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 3,091 with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3982 107 87 18
Alcorn 4657 80 130 20
Amite 1777 49 57 9
Attala 2912 80 187 36
Benton 1289 26 47 10
Bolivar 5685 140 237 33
Calhoun 2381 36 36 6
Carroll 1494 35 52 11
Chickasaw 2629 61 61 15
Choctaw 1104 21 11 0
Claiborne 1210 33 46 9
Clarke 2545 82 132 31
Clay 2683 64 41 5
Coahoma 3622 92 132 12
Copiah 3928 78 102 13
Covington 3857 89 142 39
De Soto 27504 314 120 26
Forrest 12200 209 282 59
Franklin 1064 26 41 5
George 4084 62 62 9
Greene 1891 41 57 6
Grenada 3265 96 154 32
Hancock 6535 98 72 15
Harrison 29690 411 520 74
Hinds 29309 534 835 137
Holmes 2433 81 106 20
Humphreys 1159 34 34 9
Issaquena 185 6 0 0
Itawamba 3983 85 135 24
Jackson 21335 296 268 38
Jasper 2938 54 45 2
Jefferson 832 31 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1544 40 9 1
Jones 12126 193 227 43
Kemper 1283 34 49 10
Lafayette 7500 130 190 55
Lamar 9517 110 55 12
Lauderdale 10641 272 459 104
Lawrence 1906 29 27 2
Leake 3657 80 94 16
Lee 13406 197 223 43
Leflore 4223 136 239 55
Lincoln 4876 122 199 40
Lowndes 9396 162 268 64
Madison 13302 256 412 71
Marion 3735 92 161 24
Marshall 5552 114 65 15
Monroe 5835 150 191 55
Montgomery 1586 47 54 9
Neshoba 6050 192 210 59
Newton 3367 67 87 15
Noxubee 1633 36 38 6
Oktibbeha 6316 112 227 36
Panola 5628 115 103 15
Pearl River 7855 183 210 42
Perry 1786 45 23 9
Pike 4968 125 136 37
Pontotoc 5503 84 86 13
Prentiss 3976 71 101 15
Quitman 973 21 0 0
Rankin 19985 327 479 66
Scott 4169 86 116 19
Sharkey 581 20 45 8
Simpson 3929 105 159 20
Smith 2297 41 72 8
Stone 3236 49 86 14
Sunflower 3933 101 124 20
Tallahatchie 2064 45 50 7
Tate 3917 93 80 19
Tippah 4004 75 120 14
Tishomingo 2947 79 102 27
Tunica 1379 31 18 2
Union 5294 84 132 23
Walthall 1913 53 69 13
Warren 6054 148 173 38
Washington 6345 143 193 41
Wayne 3838 58 80 13
Webster 1725 36 63 12
Wilkinson 937 33 25 5
Winston 2819 89 130 39
Yalobusha 2036 45 82 22
Yazoo 3957 83 149 20
Total 439,661 8,490 10,962 2,046

