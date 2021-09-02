10 Mississippi National Guardsmen taken to hospital after wreck. Soldiers headed to Louisiana to provide hurricane relief.

Ten soldiers were transported to the hospital after a crash occurred during a convoy of soldiers headed to Louisiana to provide relief in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

Jackson news sources report that the guardsmen were driving south on I-55 in Ridgeland when they were cut off by a civilian, causing a chain reaction and multi-vehicle wreck.

The lead of the convoy slammed on its brakes, causing multiple military vehicles to collide.

Ten soldiers were taken to the hospital with only minor injuries.

The soldiers were part of the Mississippi National Guard headed to Louisiana to provide hurricane relief.