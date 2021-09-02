Broadcast tower collapses on Mississippi radio station during severe weather

Published 6:34 am Thursday, September 2, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A radio station tower collapsed during severe weather that moved through centra Mississippi Wednesday afternoon.

The main tower for Boswell Media in Kosciusko collapsed into the station, according to a report from one of the media outlet’s Breezy 101  website.

Only one person was in the building at the time of the collapse, who escaped injuries from the collapse.

The station’s news reports said that the collapse appeared to have been caused by a tree that fell onto one of the towers support wires.

 

More News

Gulf Coast community mourns death of 39-year-old Mississippi sheriff’s deputy from COVID-19

Broadcast tower collapses on Mississippi radio station during severe weather

‘Choice Not Force’: Employees, associates of Mississippi hospital protest vaccine mandate

Teens arrested in connection with string of armed carjackings in four Mississippi cities

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article