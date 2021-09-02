These Mississippi counties have the most people concerned with climate change

Rdstephens // Wikimedia Commons

Counties most concerned about climate change in Mississippi

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced. Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Mississippi using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.

You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in Mississippi

Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Benton County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.8%

— 7.6% lower than Mississippi average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 15.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.8%

– Total population: 6,453

Quentin Melson // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Jackson County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.3%

— 6.9% lower than Mississippi average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.0%

– Total population: 108,190

Nlsanfor // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Covington County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.3%

— 6.8% lower than Mississippi average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 53.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.4%

– Total population: 14,318

Mac H. Alford // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Amite County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.6%

— 6.4% lower than Mississippi average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 53.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.3%

– Total population: 9,876

CapCase // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Neshoba County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.2%

— 5.3% lower than Mississippi average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.1%

– Total population: 21,167

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in Mississippi

Qqqqqq // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Montgomery County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.4%

— 4.9% lower than Mississippi average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.2%

– Total population: 7,874

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Lawrence County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.7%

— 4.4% lower than Mississippi average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 53.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.9%

– Total population: 9,542

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Wayne County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.9%

— 4.2% lower than Mississippi average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.4%

– Total population: 15,349

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Warren County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.9%

— 4.0% lower than Mississippi average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.5%

– Total population: 35,565

Dudemanfellabra // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Lauderdale County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.0%

— 3.9% lower than Mississippi average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.1%

– Total population: 58,946

You may also like: Where people in Mississippi are moving to most

Matthew Nichols // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Grenada County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.1%

— 3.7% lower than Mississippi average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.0%

– Total population: 16,226

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Franklin County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.2%

— 3.6% lower than Mississippi average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.9%

– Total population: 5,894

Mississippi Department of Archives and History // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Issaquena County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.6%

— 2.9% lower than Mississippi average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 13.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%

– Total population: 1,128

Cohee // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Chickasaw County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.7%

— 2.7% lower than Mississippi average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 16.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.9%

– Total population: 12,971

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Panola County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.0%

— 2.1% lower than Mississippi average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 15.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.4%

– Total population: 25,624

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Mississippi, according to Tripadvisor

Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Attala County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.3%

— 1.7% lower than Mississippi average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.7%

– Total population: 13,842

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Copiah County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.8%

— 0.8% lower than Mississippi average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.0%

– Total population: 22,009

Leigh T. Harrell // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Lowndes County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.9%

— 0.6% lower than Mississippi average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.5%

– Total population: 45,262

Scoutandboo // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Madison County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.1%

— 0.4% lower than Mississippi average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.9%

– Total population: 77,223

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Walthall County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.3%

— 0.0% higher than Mississippi average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.3%

– Total population: 11,141

You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in Mississippi

Marduk // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Leake County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.4%

— 0.2% higher than Mississippi average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.4%

– Total population: 16,779

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Scott County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.4%

— 0.2% higher than Mississippi average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.9%

– Total population: 20,886

Sturmgewehr88 // Wikimedia

#28. Forrest County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.5%

— 0.3% higher than Mississippi average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.9%

– Total population: 58,007

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Pike County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.5%

— 0.4% higher than Mississippi average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 16.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.6%

– Total population: 29,295

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Lafayette County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.5%

— 0.5% higher than Mississippi average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.9%

– Total population: 43,750

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Mississippi

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Jasper County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.6%

— 0.5% higher than Mississippi average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 16.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.6%

– Total population: 12,814

Mark Hilton // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Winston County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.8%

— 0.9% higher than Mississippi average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.0%

– Total population: 14,104

Mthunter58 // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Oktibbeha County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.0%

— 1.3% higher than Mississippi average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.3%

– Total population: 40,819

Magnolia677 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Marshall County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.6%

— 2.3% higher than Mississippi average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 16.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.1%

– Total population: 28,066

Carlcath // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Clay County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.9%

— 2.7% higher than Mississippi average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 16.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.7%

– Total population: 15,196

You may also like: Recipes from Mississippi

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Adams County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.9%

— 2.8% higher than Mississippi average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 15.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.1%

– Total population: 24,946

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Jefferson Davis County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.2%

— 3.3% higher than Mississippi average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 14.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.6%

– Total population: 9,157

Natalie Maynor // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Wilkinson County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.0%

— 4.7% higher than Mississippi average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 44.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 13.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.8%

– Total population: 7,082

Chillin662 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Yazoo County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.8%

— 6.0% higher than Mississippi average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.3%

– Total population: 21,193

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Kemper County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.0%

— 6.4% higher than Mississippi average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 16.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.8%

– Total population: 8,160

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from Mississippi

Mthunter58 // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Jefferson County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.4%

— 7.1% higher than Mississippi average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 12.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.5%

– Total population: 5,658

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Tunica County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.6%

— 7.4% higher than Mississippi average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 14.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.9%

– Total population: 7,150

Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Tallahatchie County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.8%

— 7.7% higher than Mississippi average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.0%

– Total population: 11,484

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Quitman County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.4%

— 8.9% higher than Mississippi average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 47.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 14.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.3%

– Total population: 5,583

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Leflore County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.6%

— 9.1% higher than Mississippi average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 14.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.1%

– Total population: 21,524

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in Mississippi

Nicholas Brown // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Washington County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.2%

— 10.1% higher than Mississippi average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 15.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.8%

– Total population: 34,736

Jimmy Emerson from Dalton GA // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Sunflower County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.3%

— 10.3% higher than Mississippi average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 48.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 15.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.1%

– Total population: 20,470

Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#8. Hinds County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.4%

— 10.4% higher than Mississippi average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 47.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.8%

– Total population: 182,135

Hamhari Brown // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Bolivar County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.8%

— 11.2% higher than Mississippi average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.1%

– Total population: 24,474

Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Claiborne County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.9%

— 11.3% higher than Mississippi average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 49.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 13.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.4%

– Total population: 7,128

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in Mississippi

Natalie Maynor // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Sharkey County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.9%

— 11.4% higher than Mississippi average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 48.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 15.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.6%

– Total population: 3,411

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Humphreys County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.5%

— 12.4% higher than Mississippi average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 49.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 15.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.4%

– Total population: 6,266

Chillin662 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Holmes County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 66.1%

— 13.5% higher than Mississippi average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 49.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 14.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.6%

– Total population: 13,352

Chris Crookston // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Coahoma County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 66.1%

— 13.5% higher than Mississippi average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 49.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 15.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.6%

– Total population: 17,279

Rdstephens // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Noxubee County

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 66.5%

— 14.1% higher than Mississippi average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 48.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 15.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.6%

– Total population: 8,096

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Mississippi, according to Tripadvisor