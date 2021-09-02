These Mississippi counties have the most people concerned with climate change
Published 11:35 am Thursday, September 2, 2021
Rdstephens // Wikimedia Commons
Counties most concerned about climate change in Mississippi
Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced. Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Mississippi using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.
Cohee // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Benton County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.8%
— 7.6% lower than Mississippi average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 15.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.8%
– Total population: 6,453
Quentin Melson // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Jackson County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.3%
— 6.9% lower than Mississippi average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 50.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.0%
– Total population: 108,190
Nlsanfor // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Covington County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.3%
— 6.8% lower than Mississippi average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 53.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.4%
– Total population: 14,318
Mac H. Alford // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Amite County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.6%
— 6.4% lower than Mississippi average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 53.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.3%
– Total population: 9,876
CapCase // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Neshoba County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.2%
— 5.3% lower than Mississippi average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 51.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.1%
– Total population: 21,167
Qqqqqq // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Montgomery County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.4%
— 4.9% lower than Mississippi average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.2%
– Total population: 7,874
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Lawrence County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.7%
— 4.4% lower than Mississippi average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 53.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.9%
– Total population: 9,542
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Wayne County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.9%
— 4.2% lower than Mississippi average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.4%
– Total population: 15,349
Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Warren County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.9%
— 4.0% lower than Mississippi average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.5%
– Total population: 35,565
Dudemanfellabra // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Lauderdale County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.0%
— 3.9% lower than Mississippi average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.1%
– Total population: 58,946
Matthew Nichols // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Grenada County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.1%
— 3.7% lower than Mississippi average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.0%
– Total population: 16,226
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Franklin County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.2%
— 3.6% lower than Mississippi average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 55.9%
– Total population: 5,894
Mississippi Department of Archives and History // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Issaquena County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.6%
— 2.9% lower than Mississippi average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 13.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.7%
– Total population: 1,128
Cohee // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Chickasaw County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.7%
— 2.7% lower than Mississippi average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 16.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.9%
– Total population: 12,971
NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Panola County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.0%
— 2.1% lower than Mississippi average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 15.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.4%
– Total population: 25,624
Tony Webster // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Attala County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.3%
— 1.7% lower than Mississippi average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.7%
– Total population: 13,842
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Copiah County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.8%
— 0.8% lower than Mississippi average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.0%
– Total population: 22,009
Leigh T. Harrell // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Lowndes County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.9%
— 0.6% lower than Mississippi average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.5%
– Total population: 45,262
Scoutandboo // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Madison County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.1%
— 0.4% lower than Mississippi average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 21.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.9%
– Total population: 77,223
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Walthall County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.3%
— 0.0% higher than Mississippi average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.3%
– Total population: 11,141
Marduk // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Leake County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.4%
— 0.2% higher than Mississippi average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.4%
– Total population: 16,779
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Scott County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.4%
— 0.2% higher than Mississippi average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 18.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.9%
– Total population: 20,886
Sturmgewehr88 // Wikimedia
#28. Forrest County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.5%
— 0.3% higher than Mississippi average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 20.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.9%
– Total population: 58,007
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Pike County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.5%
— 0.4% higher than Mississippi average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 16.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.6%
– Total population: 29,295
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Lafayette County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.5%
— 0.5% higher than Mississippi average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.9%
– Total population: 43,750
NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Jasper County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.6%
— 0.5% higher than Mississippi average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 16.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.6%
– Total population: 12,814
Mark Hilton // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Winston County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 58.8%
— 0.9% higher than Mississippi average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 19.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.0%
– Total population: 14,104
Mthunter58 // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Oktibbeha County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.0%
— 1.3% higher than Mississippi average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 22.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.3%
– Total population: 40,819
Magnolia677 // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Marshall County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.6%
— 2.3% higher than Mississippi average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 42.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 16.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.1%
– Total population: 28,066
Carlcath // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Clay County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.9%
— 2.7% higher than Mississippi average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 16.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.7%
– Total population: 15,196
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Adams County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.9%
— 2.8% higher than Mississippi average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 15.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.1%
– Total population: 24,946
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Jefferson Davis County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 60.2%
— 3.3% higher than Mississippi average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 14.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.6%
– Total population: 9,157
Natalie Maynor // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Wilkinson County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.0%
— 4.7% higher than Mississippi average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 44.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 13.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.8%
– Total population: 7,082
Chillin662 // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Yazoo County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.8%
— 6.0% higher than Mississippi average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.3%
– Total population: 21,193
NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Kemper County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.0%
— 6.4% higher than Mississippi average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 16.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.8%
– Total population: 8,160
Mthunter58 // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Jefferson County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.4%
— 7.1% higher than Mississippi average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 12.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.5%
– Total population: 5,658
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Tunica County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.6%
— 7.4% higher than Mississippi average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 14.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.9%
– Total population: 7,150
Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Tallahatchie County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.8%
— 7.7% higher than Mississippi average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 45.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.0%
– Total population: 11,484
Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Quitman County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.4%
— 8.9% higher than Mississippi average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 47.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 14.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.3%
– Total population: 5,583
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Leflore County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 63.6%
— 9.1% higher than Mississippi average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 14.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.1%
– Total population: 21,524
Nicholas Brown // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Washington County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.2%
— 10.1% higher than Mississippi average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 15.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.8%
– Total population: 34,736
Jimmy Emerson from Dalton GA // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Sunflower County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.3%
— 10.3% higher than Mississippi average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 48.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 15.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.1%
– Total population: 20,470
Michlaovic // Wikimedia
#8. Hinds County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.4%
— 10.4% higher than Mississippi average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 47.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.8%
– Total population: 182,135
Hamhari Brown // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Bolivar County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.8%
— 11.2% higher than Mississippi average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.1%
– Total population: 24,474
Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Claiborne County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.9%
— 11.3% higher than Mississippi average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 49.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 13.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.4%
– Total population: 7,128
Natalie Maynor // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Sharkey County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.9%
— 11.4% higher than Mississippi average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 48.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 15.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.6%
– Total population: 3,411
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Humphreys County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.5%
— 12.4% higher than Mississippi average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 49.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 15.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.4%
– Total population: 6,266
Chillin662 // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Holmes County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 66.1%
— 13.5% higher than Mississippi average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 49.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 14.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.6%
– Total population: 13,352
Chris Crookston // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Coahoma County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 66.1%
— 13.5% higher than Mississippi average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 49.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 15.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 66.6%
– Total population: 17,279
Rdstephens // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Noxubee County
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 66.5%
— 14.1% higher than Mississippi average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 48.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 15.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 65.6%
– Total population: 8,096
