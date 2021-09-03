51-year-old Mississippi circuit clerk of 18 years dies of COVID-19

The Attala County Circuit Clerk has died due to complications from COVID-19.

Breezy 101, the radio station in Kosciusko, reports that Wanda Fancher, 51, was in her fourth term as circuit clerk.

The Star-Herald in Kosciusko reports that Fancher died on Wednesday at the Merit Health hospital in Brandon.

Survivors include her husband and two sons.

Fancher’s funeral services will be held Saturday, September 4, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church Gymnasium with her burial at Parkway Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, September 3, from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. and Saturday, September 4, from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church Gymnasium.